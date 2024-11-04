Left Menu

Russian Airstrike Hits Kharkiv Supermarket

A Russian guided bomb hit a supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least four people. The attack occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district, near the city center, highlighting the ongoing tensions and violence in the region.

A Russian guided bomb struck a supermarket on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least four people, according to Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Syniehubov, using the Telegram messaging app, reported that the attack occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district, near the city's center, indicating a serious escalation in local hostilities.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that the supermarket was situated next to high-rise residential buildings, raising concerns about potential civilian casualties in a densely populated area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

