Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

In a critical meeting held in Shanghai, China has appealed to France for an active involvement in steering the European Commission towards a resolution agreeable to both Chinese and European electric vehicle sectors. This appeal comes amidst growing tension following the European Union's scrutiny into Chinese electric vehicle imports.

The anti-subsidy measures by the EU against Chinese battery EV imports have cast a shadow over China-EU auto cooperation. This tension has been reciprocated by China's investigations into European imports, specifically targeting pork, dairy, and recently, brandy.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao emphasized the adherence to World Trade Organization rules in China's trade remedy investigations. Despite the friction, Wang expressed China's willingness to collaborate with the European Commission for a suitable resolution, aiming to uphold the legitimate interests of EU enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)