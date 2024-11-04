Left Menu

Myanmar Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing's Diplomatic Mission to China

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will visit China to attend key regional summits. This marks his first trip since the 2021 coup. Facing internal conflict and external scrutiny, his visit aims to strengthen Myanmar-China relations amid growing resistance movements along their border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:44 IST
Myanmar Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing's Diplomatic Mission to China
Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is set to visit China this week, attending crucial regional summits in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations. The trip marks his first visit to the neighboring country since he assumed power in a controversial 2021 coup.

The Southeast Asian nation is experiencing significant turmoil, particularly in regions near the Myanmar-China border. An armed resistance movement, together with ethnic minority armies, continues to challenge military control of vast areas.

This visit comes as Myanmar's military faces intensified pressure from anti-junta forces, leading to concerns from China, which has closed parts of the border and restricted vital imports into rebel-held territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024