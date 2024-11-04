Myanmar Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing's Diplomatic Mission to China

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is set to visit China this week, attending crucial regional summits in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations. The trip marks his first visit to the neighboring country since he assumed power in a controversial 2021 coup.

The Southeast Asian nation is experiencing significant turmoil, particularly in regions near the Myanmar-China border. An armed resistance movement, together with ethnic minority armies, continues to challenge military control of vast areas.

This visit comes as Myanmar's military faces intensified pressure from anti-junta forces, leading to concerns from China, which has closed parts of the border and restricted vital imports into rebel-held territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)