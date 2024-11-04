Myanmar Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing's Diplomatic Mission to China
Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will visit China to attend key regional summits. This marks his first trip since the 2021 coup. Facing internal conflict and external scrutiny, his visit aims to strengthen Myanmar-China relations amid growing resistance movements along their border.
Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is set to visit China this week, attending crucial regional summits in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations. The trip marks his first visit to the neighboring country since he assumed power in a controversial 2021 coup.
The Southeast Asian nation is experiencing significant turmoil, particularly in regions near the Myanmar-China border. An armed resistance movement, together with ethnic minority armies, continues to challenge military control of vast areas.
This visit comes as Myanmar's military faces intensified pressure from anti-junta forces, leading to concerns from China, which has closed parts of the border and restricted vital imports into rebel-held territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
