Verdict Reached in Kollam IED Blast Case

A Kerala court on Monday convicted three individuals for their involvement in a 2016 low-intensity IED explosion at the Kollam district collectorate. A fourth accused was acquitted.

The Principal Sessions Court made this ruling, with sentencing set for Tuesday, according to a Kollam police official. The explosive device was ingeniously concealed in a tiffin box placed inside a jeep parked at the collectorate compound.

The blast, which occurred at 10:45 am near the Munsiff Court, led to charges of criminal conspiracy and attempted murder under UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)