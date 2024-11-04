Verdict Reached in Kollam IED Blast Case
A Kerala court has convicted three individuals in connection with a low-intensity IED explosion at the Kollam district collectorate in 2016. One accused was acquitted. The ruling comes from the Principal Sessions Court, with sentencing scheduled for Tuesday. The blast originated from an IED hidden in a tiffin box.
A Kerala court on Monday convicted three individuals for their involvement in a 2016 low-intensity IED explosion at the Kollam district collectorate. A fourth accused was acquitted.
The Principal Sessions Court made this ruling, with sentencing set for Tuesday, according to a Kollam police official. The explosive device was ingeniously concealed in a tiffin box placed inside a jeep parked at the collectorate compound.
The blast, which occurred at 10:45 am near the Munsiff Court, led to charges of criminal conspiracy and attempted murder under UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act against the accused.
