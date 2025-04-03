Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Overturns West Bengal Recruitment in Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court nullified the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, calling the selection process vitiated. While the state government challenged the initial annulments, the SC maintained its decision and ordered a new selection process to replace the invalidated hires.

Updated: 03-04-2025 12:40 IST
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's government and aided schools, labeling the entire selection process as 'vitiated and tainted'. The verdict was announced after a comprehensive legal battle involving multiple court hearings.

The controversy began in 2016 when the West Bengal School Service Commission initiated the recruitment process. In April 2024, the Calcutta High Court annulled these appointments, citing irregularities, and called for a CBI probe. The state government contested this, leading to interventions by the Supreme Court to stay parts of the High Court's orders.

After rigorous proceedings, the Supreme Court reserved its final decision on February 10, 2025, and ultimately called for a fresh recruitment process. The ruling emphasized weeding out malpractices and protecting the integrity of educational recruitment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

