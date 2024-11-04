Germany Rallies Support for Ukraine's Winter Survival Amid Intensified Attacks

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has highlighted the essential support Ukraine requires to ensure its survival amid escalating Russian attacks. During her visit to Kyiv, Baerbock emphasized that Ukraine's struggle is synonymous with defending European freedom.

On her eighth visit to Ukraine, Baerbock expressed Germany's commitment by increasing emergency energy aid to Ukraine by 170 million euros, addressing the urgent need due to damaged heating plants and power lines caused by Russian airstrikes.

With intensified attacks since August, Baerbock also revealed the Group of Seven's commitment to supporting Ukraine economically, providing loans amounting to $50 billion. She stated that Russia will ultimately face reparations for the destruction it has wrought.

