Acquittal in Bribery Case: CBI Fails to Prove Acceptance

A deputy manager from the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Akshay Singh, has been acquitted by a special CBI court over bribery allegations dating back four years. The case, revolving around claims of accepting bribes to book stalls during a fest, saw Singh walk free due to insufficient evidence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged Singh counted marked notes during a sting operation, evidenced by his hands turning pink after a sodium carbonate wash. However, during the trial, the defence successfully argued that the phenolphthalein powder could have transferred unintentionally from the complainant.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal noted that the prosecution could neither prove the acceptance of illegal gratification nor the recovery of bribe money, pivotal under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court highlighted the need for proof beyond reasonable doubt, a hurdle the prosecution failed to clear.

