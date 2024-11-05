Kumaraswamy Faces Legal Heat Over Mining Probe Allegations
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has been accused of threatening a senior police officer investigating a mining case against him. The officer, M Chandra Sekhar, claims Kumaraswamy tried to prevent him from performing his duties. The investigation involves a controversial mining lease approved during Kumaraswamy's tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister.
A case has been filed against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for allegedly intimidating a senior officer involved in a mining-related investigation against him.
The complaint was lodged by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar, who leads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) scrutinizing the claims. The accusations are rooted in the approval of a 550-acre mining lease in Bellary district, which allegedly occurred illegally under Kumaraswamy's administration between 2006 and 2008.
Amid the probe's substantial findings, a request for sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy was sent to the Governor of Karnataka on November 21, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
