Kumaraswamy Faces Legal Heat Over Mining Probe Allegations

A case has been filed against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for allegedly intimidating a senior officer involved in a mining-related investigation against him.

The complaint was lodged by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar, who leads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) scrutinizing the claims. The accusations are rooted in the approval of a 550-acre mining lease in Bellary district, which allegedly occurred illegally under Kumaraswamy's administration between 2006 and 2008.

Amid the probe's substantial findings, a request for sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy was sent to the Governor of Karnataka on November 21, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)