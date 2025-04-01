Privacy Battle: Gene Hackman Estate Contests Release of Sensitive Records

A New Mexico court on Monday moved to protect the privacy of Gene Hackman and his late wife, Betsy Arakawa, by blocking the release of explicit public records, including images of their bodies. However, other records not containing sensitive information were cleared for disclosure.

Despite privacy interests, Judge Matthew Wilson honored the state's open records law that ensures transparency and accountability by permitting the release of information that does not violate the family's privacy. The partially mummified couple was discovered in their Santa Fe residence on February 26 under tragic circumstances.

The Hackman estate, represented by attorney Kurt Sommer, emphasizes maintaining control over the deceased couple's likeness, aligning with their lifelong desire for privacy. As succession matters unravel, attention turns to the management of their estate, which remains confidential due to existing legal processes.

