Sanjay Kumar Verma Appointed Maharashtra's New DGP

Sanjay Kumar Verma, a distinguished 1990-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Previous DGP Rashmi Shukla was removed from the position by the Election Commission after opposition parties raised complaints. Verma, currently serving as Director General of Legal and Technical, will assume his new role immediately.

In a career spanning almost four decades, Verma is set to serve as DGP of Maharashtra until his retirement in April 2028, promising to uphold the law with integrity and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)