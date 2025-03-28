Odisha Political Turmoil: Opposition Criticizes DGP's Controversial Statement

The political scene in Odisha witnessed heightened tensions as the opposition Congress and the BJD criticized the state's Director General of Police, YB Khurania, for allegedly making politically charged comments. This followed violent protests that erupted near the assembly, resulting in injuries to both protestors and security personnel.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has claimed a breach of privilege, noting he was detained for over three hours, preventing him from attending Parliament. Allegations of police misconduct and calls for Khurania's apology have intensified demands for accountability.

As Congress leaders decry the characterization of protestors as 'anti-socials,' they emphasize their right to peaceful protest. Khurania's response, perceived as a threat, has heightened scrutiny of police conduct, with opposition leaders calling for an immediate investigation.

