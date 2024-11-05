Major Drug Bust at Verbier Resort: A Record-Breaking Operation
Swiss police have arrested 15 French nationals involved in drug trafficking around the Verbier mountain resort in Valais canton. This operation marks the largest drug bust in the area's history. Among the seized substances were over 10 kilograms of cocaine and smaller amounts of ketamine, ecstasy, and cannabis.
According to Valais police, this unprecedented scale of arrests and seizures could lead to more apprehensions as investigations continue. Verbier, known not only for its stunning slopes but also its vibrant party scene, serves as a backdrop to these alarming findings.
The police further highlighted the growing issue of drug use in the region, pointing out a rise in cocaine consumption beyond the Verbier area.
