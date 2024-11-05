Left Menu

Major Drug Bust at Verbier Resort: A Record-Breaking Operation

Swiss police have arrested 15 French nationals involved in drug trafficking around the Verbier mountain resort in Valais canton. This operation marks the largest drug bust in the area's history. Among the seized substances were over 10 kilograms of cocaine and smaller amounts of ketamine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

Swiss police conducted a historic drug bust at the Verbier mountain resort, arresting 15 French nationals involved in trafficking substantial quantities of illegal substances around the Valais canton. This significant operation reflects escalating drug activity in the region, with over 10 kilograms of cocaine and other drugs like ketamine, ecstasy, and cannabis confiscated.

According to Valais police, this unprecedented scale of arrests and seizures could lead to more apprehensions as investigations continue. Verbier, known not only for its stunning slopes but also its vibrant party scene, serves as a backdrop to these alarming findings.

The police further highlighted the growing issue of drug use in the region, pointing out a rise in cocaine consumption beyond the Verbier area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

