Clashes Over Waqf (Amendment) Act Lead to Arrests in Assam
Seven individuals were arrested following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Assam's Cachar district, which escalated into clashes with police. Prohibitory orders remain to prevent further unrest. The Assam Chief Minister advised demonstrators to seek legal recourse through the Supreme Court. Investigations are ongoing with potential for more arrests.
In Assam's Cachar district, protests against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act have resulted in the arrest of seven individuals. The demonstrations, which occurred without official permission, devolved into clashes with law enforcement, prompting police to respond with a mild baton charge.
Prohibitory orders have been issued across the district to curb any potential violence, according to Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta. A case has been filed at the Silchar police station, and a police operation in Bagadahar and Kashipur led to the current detentions. The arrested individuals are now in judicial custody as investigations continue.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized that protests against the act will not be condoned, suggesting that those with grievances should approach the Supreme Court. The Waqf (Amendment) Act seeks to enhance the management of Waqf properties by incorporating transparency and technology.
