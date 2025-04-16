Left Menu

Guinean Woman Caught Smuggling Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

A Guinean woman was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 21.78 crore. She arrived from Nairobi. The DRI intercepted her based on specific information, discovering 2,178 grams of cocaine in her luggage. A thorough investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a Guinean woman attempting to smuggle cocaine at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The cocaine's estimated value is Rs 21.78 crore, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived on a flight from Nairobi, Kenya, when DRI officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted her. Upon searching her luggage, they discovered three packets containing a white substance.

Tests confirmed the substance was cocaine, leading the DRI to seize 2,178 grams of the drug. The woman was arrested under charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

