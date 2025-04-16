Guinean Woman Caught Smuggling Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a Guinean woman attempting to smuggle cocaine at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The cocaine's estimated value is Rs 21.78 crore, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived on a flight from Nairobi, Kenya, when DRI officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted her. Upon searching her luggage, they discovered three packets containing a white substance.

Tests confirmed the substance was cocaine, leading the DRI to seize 2,178 grams of the drug. The woman was arrested under charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)