Netflix Under Scrutiny: European Tax Fraud Investigation Deepens

Authorities in France and the Netherlands have conducted searches of Netflix's offices amid an ongoing tax fraud laundering investigation. The international probe began in November 2022, with French and Dutch officials working closely. As of now, Netflix has not provided a comment on the matter.

In a significant development, authorities in France and the Netherlands have initiated searches of Netflix's offices, marking a crucial phase in a preliminary investigation into tax fraud laundering. A French judicial source confirmed these actions on Tuesday.

The investigation, which commenced in November 2022, has seen a collaborative effort between French and Dutch investigators. In line with this investigation, authorities are simultaneously conducting searches at Netflix's European headquarters in Amsterdam.

"Cooperation between the French and Dutch authorities has been underway for many months," the source revealed, noting the coordinated nature of the proceedings. Netflix has yet to issue a response regarding the ongoing investigation.

