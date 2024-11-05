Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Evacuation Ordered Amid Strikes

Israel's military has ordered new evacuations in northern Gaza following airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 30 people, amidst ongoing clashes with Hamas. More than 100 patients are set to be moved from Gaza, as violence intensifies across the region, including increased raids in the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:24 IST
Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Evacuation Ordered Amid Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel's military issued fresh evacuation orders for the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The directive follows a series of airstrikes across the enclave that Palestinian media and medical sources claim have resulted in at least 30 casualties.

The recent strikes reportedly damaged homes in Beit Lahiya, killing at least 20 individuals. Further attacks in the central towns of Al-Zawayda and surrounding areas also contributed to the growing death toll. The Israeli military maintains that its operations have targeted terrorist activities and infrastructure.

Amid the tensions, the World Health Organization announced plans to evacuate over 100 patients from Gaza, directing them through Kerem Shalom crossing to medical facilities abroad. Meanwhile, Israeli raids and airstrikes have increased in the West Bank, adding to the intensifying violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024