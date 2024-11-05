Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Evacuation Ordered Amid Strikes

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel's military issued fresh evacuation orders for the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The directive follows a series of airstrikes across the enclave that Palestinian media and medical sources claim have resulted in at least 30 casualties.

The recent strikes reportedly damaged homes in Beit Lahiya, killing at least 20 individuals. Further attacks in the central towns of Al-Zawayda and surrounding areas also contributed to the growing death toll. The Israeli military maintains that its operations have targeted terrorist activities and infrastructure.

Amid the tensions, the World Health Organization announced plans to evacuate over 100 patients from Gaza, directing them through Kerem Shalom crossing to medical facilities abroad. Meanwhile, Israeli raids and airstrikes have increased in the West Bank, adding to the intensifying violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)