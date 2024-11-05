Left Menu

High Stakes: CBI Probe Sought in Karnataka's MUDA Site Allotment Scandal

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others concerning a case involving alleged illegal MUDA site allotments. RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna calls for a CBI investigation, citing lack of public confidence in the Lokayukta police probe. Hearing is set for November 26.

The Karnataka High Court has taken a significant step by issuing notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in response to a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The petition demands the transfer of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case to the CBI. The case currently involves allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

Justice M Nagaprasanna extended notices to other involved parties, including the Chief Minister's wife, brother-in-law, and other stakeholders like the Union of India and the State government. The Lokayukta was urged to present records of the ongoing investigation. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26. The Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah for questioning on November 6.

The controversy arose following claims that Parvathi was allotted high-value plots without legitimate title over a specific 3.16-acre parcel of land. Meanwhile, Parvathi proactively requested MUDA to cancel the allotments. The Chief Minister's previous legal challenges against a probe sanctioned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had met with setbacks. The Special Court has directed a Lokayukta police investigation, with findings expected by December 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

