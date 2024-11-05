Bridging Borders: India and China Agree on Disengagement in Eastern Ladakh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday as India and China reached a crucial agreement aimed at disengagement in eastern Ladakh. Speaking at a think tank event alongside Australian Strategic Policy Institute's Justin Bassi, Jaishankar assured that troop de-escalation will be accomplished to mutual satisfaction in the coming days.

The announcement came after India disclosed its understanding with China on patrolling measures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking the end of a tense four-year military standoff. The agreement signals a significant diplomatic effort to return to pre-2020 conditions, following the severe clash in the Galwan Valley that had severely impacted bilateral relations.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of restoring normal patrolling procedures and ensuring peace, which he considers pivotal for bilateral progress. He also highlighted ongoing challenges and the need for strategic negotiation, as both nations navigate complex issues, including their broader geopolitical affiliations.

