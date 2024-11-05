Left Menu

Justice for All: A New Era of Judicial Reform

Justice Sanjiv Khanna highlights Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's transformative vision for accessible justice, emphasizing data-driven reforms. During a Supreme Court publications release, Khanna underscores the need for systemic change, including legal aid reform and open prison advocacy, marking a pivotal moment in India's judicial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:07 IST
Justice for All: A New Era of Judicial Reform
Chief Justice of India
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna praised Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for prioritizing access to justice, particularly through data-driven reforms. Khanna, soon to be the 51st Chief Justice, spoke at the Supreme Court's publication release event.

The publications include reflections on the Supreme Court's 75-year legacy and reports on prison reforms and legal aid. President Droupadi Murmu, advocating for rural and marginalized communities, participated in the launch.

Justice Khanna stressed the significance of open prisons and legal aid, calling for systemic changes and highlighting the Supreme Court's journey of reinvention amid technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024