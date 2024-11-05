Justice for All: A New Era of Judicial Reform

Justice Sanjiv Khanna praised Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for prioritizing access to justice, particularly through data-driven reforms. Khanna, soon to be the 51st Chief Justice, spoke at the Supreme Court's publication release event.

The publications include reflections on the Supreme Court's 75-year legacy and reports on prison reforms and legal aid. President Droupadi Murmu, advocating for rural and marginalized communities, participated in the launch.

Justice Khanna stressed the significance of open prisons and legal aid, calling for systemic changes and highlighting the Supreme Court's journey of reinvention amid technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)