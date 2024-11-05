Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Rankoli: Man Killed in Vehicular Attack

A violent clash between two groups in Rankoli village, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of a 50-year-old man named Hira Lal after he was run over by a car. Police have registered a murder case against 14 individuals. No arrests have been made and police presence has been increased in the area.

A 50-year-old man, Hira Lal, was fatally injured during a violent confrontation between two groups in Rankoli village, Uttar Pradesh. According to police sources, the clash initially involved children before escalating to adults armed with sticks.

The incident took a tragic turn when a member of one group drove a Bolero vehicle over Hira Lal. He was immediately taken to a community health center in Barsana, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Authorities have filed a murder case against 14 individuals following a complaint from Lal's brother, Samandar. Currently, no arrests have been reported, but police officers have been stationed in the village to maintain order.

