Tragic Clash in Rankoli: Man Killed in Vehicular Attack

A 50-year-old man, Hira Lal, was fatally injured during a violent confrontation between two groups in Rankoli village, Uttar Pradesh. According to police sources, the clash initially involved children before escalating to adults armed with sticks.

The incident took a tragic turn when a member of one group drove a Bolero vehicle over Hira Lal. He was immediately taken to a community health center in Barsana, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Authorities have filed a murder case against 14 individuals following a complaint from Lal's brother, Samandar. Currently, no arrests have been reported, but police officers have been stationed in the village to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)