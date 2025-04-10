Twists in the Tale: Bhubaneswar Murder Case Unravels A Sinister Plot
Police in Bhubaneswar arrested two individuals after uncovering a tangled web of murder and deceit. Sneha Behera, a 30-year-old woman, was strangled by Chandan Parida during an argument. In a bid to frame another, Mitu Parida planted false evidence at the crime scene, leading to his own arrest.
In a shocking unfolding of events, Bhubaneswar police have apprehended two individuals following the murder of 30-year-old Sneha Behera. The arrest comes after a complex investigation revealed layers of intrigue and deception.
Police uncovered the murder scene in the Dhauli area, where an unidentified decomposed body was found. A subsequent investigation linked the body with a missing person report filed on January 17 by Banita Digal, who reported her sister Sneha's disappearance.
The dramatic turn in the investigation came when police discovered an attempt to frame another person. Mitu Parida, aiming to frame rival Ramesh Sahu, planted false evidence at the crime scene. Both Chandan Parida, the murderer, and Mitu Parida, the fraudster, have been arrested.
(With inputs from agencies.)
