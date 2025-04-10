High-Stakes Court Drama: Karad's Plea for Discharge in Sarpanch Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Walmik Karad, a principal suspect in the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has petitioned for discharge at a Beed court, citing insufficient evidence against him, according to the prosecution.

The court has sought feedback from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), leading the probe into the high-profile case, with a response expected on April 24. Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was murdered for opposing an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, has taken significant steps by presenting crucial documents and a contentious video allegedly depicting the crime. The case, involving eight accused under the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), continues to unfold with further investigation into the accused's assets.

