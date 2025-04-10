Left Menu

High-Stakes Court Drama: Karad's Plea for Discharge in Sarpanch Murder Case

Walmik Karad, a primary suspect in the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, seeks discharge from the case, citing a lack of evidence. Beed court awaits a response from the state CID. Deshmukh was killed for thwarting an extortion attempt. Karad and others face prosecution under MCOCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Walmik Karad, a principal suspect in the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has petitioned for discharge at a Beed court, citing insufficient evidence against him, according to the prosecution.

The court has sought feedback from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), leading the probe into the high-profile case, with a response expected on April 24. Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was murdered for opposing an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, has taken significant steps by presenting crucial documents and a contentious video allegedly depicting the crime. The case, involving eight accused under the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), continues to unfold with further investigation into the accused's assets.

