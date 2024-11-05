Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts Women's Government Job Quota

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet has approved an increase in the women's reservation quota for state government jobs from 33% to 35%. This policy change, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, aims to broaden opportunities for women in government employment. The decision also raises the age limit for medical college assistant professors.

In a significant policy shift, the Madhya Pradesh government has increased the reservation for women in state government jobs from 33% to 35%. This move, endorsed by the cabinet on Tuesday under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marks a significant step toward greater gender equality in public sector employment.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed to reporters that the decision, approved during a cabinet meeting, will apply to all recruitment conducted via the state Public Service Commission and the Employees Selection Board. The cabinet's approval ratified both the chief minister's decision and a follow-up notification issued on September 13, 2023.

Additionally, the cabinet proposed raising the upper age limit for recruiting assistant professors in medical colleges from 40 to 50 years. It also greenlit multiple initiatives, including the establishment of 254 new fertilizer sales centres for the 2024-25 farming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

