President's Speech Sparks Supreme Court's Report on Prison Reforms

In a recent development, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud attributed the Supreme Court's new report on prison conditions to a speech by President Droupadi Murmu. The Chief Justice revealed this during the release of 'Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion' at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The CJI lauded President Murmu's stirring address, which highlighted prisoners' struggles, particularly undertrials, as pivotal in sparking this initiative. He described the Supreme Court's action as a testament to achieving shared constitutional goals through state collaboration. Additionally, several other significant publications were unveiled, marking 75 years of the Supreme Court.

Concerning the prison report, the Chief Justice spoke on overlooked issues such as caste-based work assignments and women's rights in jails. Furthermore, he underscored the essential role of legal-aid clinics in law schools. The occasion also paid homage to notable contributions, including poignant essays reflecting on the Supreme Court's history.

