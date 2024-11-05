Left Menu

Delhi Expedites Ration Cards for Migrants During Chhath Puja

The Delhi government's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, has directed officials to prioritize issuing ration cards to eligible migrant laborers amid the ongoing Chhath Puja. A meeting was held to assess ration distribution efforts under NFSA and ONORC schemes, with directives for expediting processes in line with Supreme Court instructions.

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, is taking swift action to issue ration cards to eligible migrant laborers amid the Chhath Puja celebrations.

During a recent meeting with key department officials, Hussain emphasized the need to ensure seamless distribution of free rations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme for November.

Officials confirmed that ration distribution commenced on November 1, with over one lakh migrants already benefitting. Hussain urged compliance with Supreme Court directives to expedite issuing ration cards, ensuring that all eligible migrants have access to essential supplies during the festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

