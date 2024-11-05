Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Properties in Karnataka

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, is heading to Karnataka to engage with farmers protesting over withdrawn notices accusing them of encroaching on Waqf properties.

Amid rising political tensions, Pal will also meet various stakeholders, including BJP leaders who have criticized the Congress-led state government for alleged vote-bank politics. The committee aims to deliver its report in Parliament by the winter session's start and is conducting a series of meetings across India.

Opposition members have voiced disapproval of Pal's unilateral decision-making. The committee will visit five state capitals from November 9 to 14 to accumulate diverse viewpoints. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has rescinded contentious notices, citing a gazette error.

(With inputs from agencies.)