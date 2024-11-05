Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Properties in Karnataka

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, is set to visit Karnataka to address farmer protests regarding Waqf property notices. Amid political tensions, the committee plans to submit its report in Parliament by the winter session and will tour five state capitals to gather opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:11 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Properties in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, is heading to Karnataka to engage with farmers protesting over withdrawn notices accusing them of encroaching on Waqf properties.

Amid rising political tensions, Pal will also meet various stakeholders, including BJP leaders who have criticized the Congress-led state government for alleged vote-bank politics. The committee aims to deliver its report in Parliament by the winter session's start and is conducting a series of meetings across India.

Opposition members have voiced disapproval of Pal's unilateral decision-making. The committee will visit five state capitals from November 9 to 14 to accumulate diverse viewpoints. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has rescinded contentious notices, citing a gazette error.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024