Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Properties in Karnataka
The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, is set to visit Karnataka to address farmer protests regarding Waqf property notices. Amid political tensions, the committee plans to submit its report in Parliament by the winter session and will tour five state capitals to gather opinions.
- Country:
- India
The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, is heading to Karnataka to engage with farmers protesting over withdrawn notices accusing them of encroaching on Waqf properties.
Amid rising political tensions, Pal will also meet various stakeholders, including BJP leaders who have criticized the Congress-led state government for alleged vote-bank politics. The committee aims to deliver its report in Parliament by the winter session's start and is conducting a series of meetings across India.
Opposition members have voiced disapproval of Pal's unilateral decision-making. The committee will visit five state capitals from November 9 to 14 to accumulate diverse viewpoints. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has rescinded contentious notices, citing a gazette error.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Bill
- Parliament
- Karnataka
- farmers
- protests
- Jagdambika Pal
- notices
- BJP
- Congress
ALSO READ
Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Faces UAPA Charges in Anti-CAA Protests
Crackdown on Stubble Burning: Haryana Farmers Arrested Amidst Delhi's Pollution Crisis
Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Faces Renewed Charges in Anti-CAA Protests
Protests Ignite Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin's Resignation Demanded
Mass Protests Erupt in Bangladesh: Demand for Presidential Resignation