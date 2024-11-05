New Leadership Appointments in NDMC: Kuljeet Chahal Named Vice Chairman

The Union Home Ministry announced the appointment of four new non-official members to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), highlighting a leadership reshuffle within the institution responsible for the capital's civic management.

Kuljeet Chahal, previously a non-official member, will now serve as the NDMC Vice Chairman, a position previously held by Satish Upadhyay. Chahal also functions as the national convenor of the BJP's NaMo app.

This organizational change follows the recent appointment of senior IAS officer Keshav Chandra as the NDMC Chairman, as appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NDMC plays a pivotal role in overseeing New Delhi's municipal operations, with non-official members serving staggered five-year terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)