Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Leads BJP-AIADMK Alliance Talks in Tamil Nadu

Piyush Goyal, BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, has begun seat-sharing discussions with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. The BJP is speculated to seek more seats than in the previous election, signaling strategic shifts. The meeting, attended by key BJP figures, aims to strengthen the alliance for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:21 IST
Piyush Goyal Leads BJP-AIADMK Alliance Talks in Tamil Nadu
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, launched negotiations with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing agreements.

Accompanied by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Nainar Nagenthran, and Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, Goyal led the BJP delegation, which was warmly welcomed by Palaniswami and AIADMK senior officials at a local hotel.

According to sources, the BJP intends to request 30 seats, approximately ten more than its participation in the 2021 Assembly election, as part of its strategic adjustments for the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025