Piyush Goyal Leads BJP-AIADMK Alliance Talks in Tamil Nadu

Piyush Goyal, BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, launched negotiations with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing agreements.

Accompanied by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Nainar Nagenthran, and Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, Goyal led the BJP delegation, which was warmly welcomed by Palaniswami and AIADMK senior officials at a local hotel.

According to sources, the BJP intends to request 30 seats, approximately ten more than its participation in the 2021 Assembly election, as part of its strategic adjustments for the alliance.

