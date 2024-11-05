Sanjay Verma Takes Helm as Maharashtra's New DGP Amidst Political Changes
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma was appointed as the new Director General of Police in Maharashtra. This follows Rashmi Shukla's removal by the Election Commission ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Verma, previously Director General (Legal and Technical), has pledged strict adherence to the election code during his tenure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant reshuffle just ahead of the assembly polls, Sanjay Kumar Verma, a senior Indian Police Service officer, has been appointed as Maharashtra's new Director General of Police.
The state government, acting on an Election Commission directive, installed Verma on Tuesday, a move that involved selecting from a shortlist of three candidates approved by the ECI.
Verma, who previously served as Director General for Legal and Technical matters, assured strict compliance with the election code, emphasizing his commitment to overseeing a fair electoral process.
