Escalating Tensions in Gaza: New Evacuations Ordered Amid Rising Casualties
Israeli forces have intensified their operations in Gaza, issuing evacuation orders and conducting strikes that have killed at least 35 Palestinians. The violence follows a year of conflict marked by high casualties. The situation prompts international diplomatic efforts, as France intends to mediate talks.
Israeli forces issued fresh evacuation orders in northern Gaza on Tuesday, escalating military operations that have resulted in at least 35 Palestinian fatalities since Monday night, according to Palestinian medics and media. An airstrike damaged homes in Beit Lahiya, killing 20 people, reports said.
Additional strikes claimed ten lives in central Gaza, while five individuals died in Jabalia. Israeli forces reported 'eliminating terrorists' and locating weapons in strategic areas. Leaflets dropped over Beit Lahiya urged residents to evacuate, emphasizing safety amid ongoing conflict with Hamas fighters.
Over 43,300 Palestinian deaths have been recorded in Gaza in a year, with prolonged violence prompting diplomatic interventions. France's foreign minister plans to visit, while WHO announced the evacuation of patients for treatment abroad amid Israel's military operations in the West Bank.
