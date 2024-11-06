Left Menu

Security Breach at the U.S. Capitol: Visitor Arrested with Torch and Flare Gun

On Tuesday, the U.S. Capitol Police arrested a visitor at the Capitol Visitor Center who was carrying a torch and a flare gun and smelled like fuel. The Visitor Center was temporarily closed for investigation. The incident coincided with Election Day in the United States.

The U.S. Capitol Police took swift action on Tuesday by arresting a man who caused alarm at the Capitol Visitor Center. The individual, who was found in possession of a torch and a flare gun, reportedly smelled strongly of fuel.

In response to the potential threat, authorities decided to close the Capitol Visitor Center to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Investigations are ongoing to determine the individual's intentions and any possible threats.

The incident occurred on November 5, a significant date as it marks Election Day, heightening the urgency and security concerns at the Capitol.

