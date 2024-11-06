Left Menu

Netanyahu Fires Gallant After Trust Breakdown Amidst Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over trust issues related to Israel's Gaza operations. Israel Katz replaces Gallant, while Gideon Saar becomes foreign minister. This comes after public disagreements between the two, reflecting broader tensions within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:35 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a significant shake-up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, citing a breakdown in trust over the handling of ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu appointed Israel Katz as the new defense minister, and Gideon Saar takes over as foreign minister. This decision follows months of disputes between Netanyahu and Gallant, both members of the right-wing Likud party, over the direction of Israel's 13-month-old conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu expressed that the growing gap in trust affected the management of the campaign, stating it had benefited their enemies. Despite attempts to bridge their differences, the divide only widened, leading to this decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

