Pentagon Reacts to Yoav Gallant's Dismissal
The Pentagon has expressed its intention to continue working with Israel's next defense minister following the dismissal of Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Major General Patrick Ryder emphasized the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel's security, describing Gallant as a 'trusted partner.'
The Pentagon announced on Tuesday its plans to maintain a close working relationship with Israel despite the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Pentagon Spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder highlighted Gallant's role as a 'trusted partner' and assured that the U.S. Department of Defense's commitment to Israel's security remains steadfast.
The focus now shifts to cooperation with Israel's next Minister of Defense to uphold strategic collaborations, reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations.
