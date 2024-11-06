Harvard Under Scrutiny: Antisemitism Allegations Intensify

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has allowed parts of a lawsuit challenging Harvard University's handling of antisemitism allegations to proceed. Two advocacy groups accuse the prestigious Ivy League institution of fostering an unwelcoming atmosphere for Jewish students.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns, presiding over the case, permitted the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education to continue their claim of a hostile educational environment. However, the judge dismissed other allegations, including direct discrimination and retaliatory actions against Jewish and Israeli students.

The lawsuits, highlighting events from early 2023, coincide with broader accusations against universities amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. Alleged incidents include objectionable academic pressures and aggressive protests. The case underscores ongoing debates about the balance of free speech and campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)