China and Malaysia to Advance Key Infrastructure Projects

China and Malaysia are committed to advancing their flagship infrastructure projects, including a railway and an industrial complex, in the Southeast Asian nation, Xinhua reported Wednesday.

During a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed eagerness to enhance cooperation across various fields and improve visa facilitation between the countries. He highlighted the need for both nations to seek new opportunities for potential collaboration.

This meeting underscores the continuing partnership between China and Malaysia as they explore ways to expand their economic ties and regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)