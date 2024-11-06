Left Menu

China and Malaysia to Advance Key Infrastructure Projects

China and Malaysia are aiming to boost their collaborative efforts by advancing major projects like a railway and an industrial complex. Discussions between Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasize improving collaboration and exploring new cooperative fields while enhancing visa facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:59 IST
China and Malaysia are committed to advancing their flagship infrastructure projects, including a railway and an industrial complex, in the Southeast Asian nation, Xinhua reported Wednesday.

During a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed eagerness to enhance cooperation across various fields and improve visa facilitation between the countries. He highlighted the need for both nations to seek new opportunities for potential collaboration.

This meeting underscores the continuing partnership between China and Malaysia as they explore ways to expand their economic ties and regional influence.

