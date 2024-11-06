High-Profile Civil Case Against Conor McGregor Begins

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is at the center of a civil lawsuit in an Irish High Court, facing allegations of sexual assault from 2018. The trial, which opened in Dublin on Tuesday, features a woman accusing McGregor of assaulting her in a hotel penthouse suite.

The accuser testified about her discomfort and efforts to refuse McGregor's advances on the night in question. She indicated their prior acquaintance through social media and mutual friends. McGregor's legal team is expected to argue the encounter was consensual, contradicting the woman's account.

A sexual assault forensic examiner testified to the accuser's physical and emotional state post-incident, detailing significant bruising deemed 'unusual.' As proceedings unfold over the next two weeks, both sides prepare to present their narratives to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)