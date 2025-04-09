Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Fair Trial and Better Investigation in MLA Rajendra Bharti Case

The Supreme Court has mandated a more thorough investigation into claims by Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti regarding witness intimidation in his trial. The court highlighted the state's responsibility to ensure a fair trial, urging a timely report on the investigation within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:46 IST
The Supreme Court has called for a more comprehensive investigation into the allegations raised by Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti concerning intimidation of witnesses in his ongoing trial.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan reported that, according to Bharti's counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, there were efforts to intimidate witnesses from the defense side. The court criticized the appointed officers for failing to thoroughly investigate these allegations.

The top court stressed the state's fundamental duty to ensure a fair trial as mandated by Article 21 of the Constitution. As a result, it instructed that a better investigation should be conducted, with findings to be reported back within a month. The court also acknowledged the prima facie evidence of witness intimidation and underscored the need for the trial court to act appropriately based on available material.

Additionally, Bharti accused former state home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra of attempting to sway the proceedings in collaboration with public prosecutors. This case stems from a complaint filed by a bank manager accusing Bharti of fraudulent actions connected to a deposit made in his mother's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

