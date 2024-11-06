Outcry Over Alleged Molestation at Gurugram Playschool
A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested at a private playschool in Gurugram. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and formed an SIT to investigate. The girl's family staged protests demanding action, but the school has yet to issue a statement.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident has surfaced in Gurugram, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly molested at a reputed private playschool. The incident prompted officials to step in and initiate a thorough investigation.
Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora took decisive action by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged molestation. Demonstrations by the victim's family outside the playschool emphasized the urgent need for accountability and justice.
Despite repeated attempts, the playschool has not issued any statement on the matter, leaving many questions unanswered. Authorities registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar police station, as the search for the accused continues with no identity or clear leads established yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- molestation
- Gurugram
- playschool
- police
- investigation
- SIT
- POCSO
- crime case
- family protests
- justice
ALSO READ
Mozambique Opposition Figures' Murders Prompt International Condemnation
Royal Visit Sparks Indigenous Rights Discussion in Australia
Protest Erupts at University Over Divestment Demands
Royal Visit Ignites Debate on Indigenous Rights in Australia
Unveiling Racial Bias in Academia: A Study on Disparities in University Responses