Outcry Over Alleged Molestation at Gurugram Playschool

A disturbing incident has surfaced in Gurugram, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly molested at a reputed private playschool. The incident prompted officials to step in and initiate a thorough investigation.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora took decisive action by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged molestation. Demonstrations by the victim's family outside the playschool emphasized the urgent need for accountability and justice.

Despite repeated attempts, the playschool has not issued any statement on the matter, leaving many questions unanswered. Authorities registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar police station, as the search for the accused continues with no identity or clear leads established yet.

