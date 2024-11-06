Karnataka CM Faces Scrutiny: MUDA Site Allotment Case Heats Up
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta police in connection with the MUDA site allotment case, where he, his wife, and others face allegations of illegal site allocations. The High Court and Lokayukta are actively involved, with further investigations and hearings scheduled.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta police on Wednesday, adhering to a summons regarding the controversial MUDA site allotment case. Amidst allegations of illegal site distributions, Siddaramaiah has been named as the primary accused in the FIR filed by the Lokayukta police.
The case involves not only the Chief Minister but also his wife Parvathi, who stands accused of illegalities in the allocation of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The ongoing investigation has garnered attention from the Karnataka High Court, which has initiated proceedings to potentially involve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Further complicating matters, the High Court has demanded records of the investigation while calling for another hearing in late November. Meanwhile, Parvathi has requested the cancellation of the allocated sites as scrutiny intensifies over the alleged irregular land transactions.
