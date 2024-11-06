Left Menu

Lamblu Gram Panchayat Intensifies Drug-Free Campaign with Family Honors

Lamblu gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh has initiated a campaign to curb drugs and alcohol use during marriages. With the support of women, many families have stopped using intoxicants in weddings. Plans are underway to honor such families. Various community issues and regulations on tree cutting and rental taxes were discussed.

Hamirpur | Updated: 06-11-2024
The Lamblu gram panchayat in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh is stepping up its campaign against drugs and liquor. To foster a drug-free community, the panchayat has announced plans to honor families who refrain from serving alcohol and other intoxicants at marriage celebrations.

Kartar Singh Chauhan, the gram panchayat pradhan, unveiled this initiative on Tuesday during a panchayat meeting. Known for its public welfare activities, the panchayat had previously implemented penalties for smoking and drinking. Chauhan lauded the role of women in their ongoing drive, noting a significant decrease in tobacco and intoxicant use at weddings.

During the meeting, an action plan for 2025-26 was discussed, addressing community matters such as stray and wild animals, crop challenges, and tree cutting regulations. It was agreed that contractors need panchayat permission for tree cutting, and a tax was proposed for families renting out properties, with a focus on tenant monitoring to prevent drug abuse.

