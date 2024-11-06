Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Amendments to Building Byelaws and Forensic Science Rules

The Meghalaya Cabinet has taken significant steps forward by approving amendments to the state's building byelaws and forensic science laboratory rules, impacting various sectors within the region. This development aims to improve urban planning and streamline forensic services.

The revised building byelaws are directed at regulating construction within industrial zones, notably in the New Shillong Township. Cabinet minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh emphasized the importance of categorizing industrial zones in a scientific manner, which is crucial due to ongoing urbanization.

Additionally, the Cabinet has amended the Forensic Science Laboratory Rules, increasing scientific personnel across districts. The formation of the Meghalaya Rural Development Services Recruitment Board was also sanctioned, aiming to boost rural development activities. The moves reflect Meghalaya's commitment to structured development and efficiency.

