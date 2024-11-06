Sanjauli Mosque Demolition Case: A Legal Tug-of-War

The ongoing Sanjauli mosque case in Shimla saw a new development as the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) has filed an appeal against the municipal court's order permitting the demolition of three unauthorised floors. The dispute concerns the legitimacy of this demolition order, issued on October 5, and hinging on a prior agreement by mosque representatives.

Latif Mohammad, the mosque committee president, had initially offered to carry out the demolition, a move now under scrutiny from the AHMO, which argues that neither the committee nor the Waqf Board had the authority to make such decisions. The controversy has intensified with accusations that the mosque committee's affidavit was illegal and unregistered.

A court hearing set for November 11 will further examine these claims and the maintainability of AHMO's appeal. The case has not only ignited legal debates but has also led to protests, some of which turned violent, reflecting the heightened tensions surrounding the issue of mosque demolitions on unapproved structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)