Supreme Court Rebukes UP Government Over Illegal Demolition

The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh government for a 2019 demolition deemed illegal, instructing comprehensive guidelines for road-widening projects and encroachment removal across all states and union territories.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, mandated a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the man whose house was demolished, highlighting the high-handedness of the authorities.

The court directed the UP chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the incident and ensure proper adherence to legal protocols, stressing the importance of accountability among government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)