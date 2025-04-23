Sambhal District Authorities to Crack Down on Religious Encroachments
Local authorities in Sambhal district plan to address religious structures encroaching on public roads. The situation has been tense since deadly clashes linked to an ASI-protected site survey. A mosque and part of a temple on PWD roads are under scrutiny, with actions planned to ensure public safety and compliance.
India
- India
The administration in Sambhal district is poised to tackle encroachments by religious structures on a PWD road, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
The area has remained tense since clashes last November resulted in four fatalities and injuries, following a court-ordered survey of the ASI-listed Shahi Jama Masjid.
Encroachments by a mosque and temple along the Sambhal–Behjoi road have been identified. Authorities vow to remove them to ensure safe public movement, despite locals claiming these structures have been there for decades.
