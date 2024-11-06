Inauguration of New Village Leaders in Punjab
The swearing-in ceremony for newly elected village heads in Punjab is set for November 8. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will preside over the event, joined by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal reviewed the preparations for this significant state-level occasion.
Apart from the official proceedings, both Mann and Kejriwal are slated to address the public gathering. The panchayat polls were conducted last month, indicating a well-organized transition of rural leadership.
