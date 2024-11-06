Left Menu

Inauguration of New Village Leaders in Punjab

The swearing-in ceremony for newly elected village heads will take place on November 8 in Punjab. The event will be led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Ministers and officials have reviewed preparations for this state-level function, where Mann and Kejriwal will address the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:20 IST
Inauguration of New Village Leaders in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The swearing-in ceremony for newly elected village heads in Punjab is set for November 8. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will preside over the event, joined by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal reviewed the preparations for this significant state-level occasion.

Apart from the official proceedings, both Mann and Kejriwal are slated to address the public gathering. The panchayat polls were conducted last month, indicating a well-organized transition of rural leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024