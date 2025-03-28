Left Menu

Assam's Crime Rate Plummets: A New Dawn Under Chief Minister Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported a significant drop in crime rates due to strong police actions. Addressing new police officers, he highlighted the government's commitment to crime reduction and drug eradication, with significant achievements in both areas over recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:27 IST
Assam's Crime Rate Plummets: A New Dawn Under Chief Minister Sarma
Crime
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant reduction in crime rates, attributing this success to the robust measures undertaken by the state police. Speaking at the North Eastern Police Academy's Dikshant Parade, he emphasized the seamless operation of governance amidst these improvements.

Under Sarma's leadership, Assam has aimed for transformation into a state where minimal crime allows citizens to actively contribute to its progress. With police steadfast in combating all crime forms, recent statistics showcase a drastic drop in crime rates—from 349 per lakh in 2020 to 139 in 2024—and a leap in charge sheet and conviction rates.

Drug-related offenses have been a particular focus, with efforts leading to the seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 2,885 crore and the destruction of illegal cannabis and opium crops. The newly graduated Deputy Superintendents of Police are expected to uphold professional standards and further contribute to law enforcement success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025