Assam's Crime Rate Plummets: A New Dawn Under Chief Minister Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant reduction in crime rates, attributing this success to the robust measures undertaken by the state police. Speaking at the North Eastern Police Academy's Dikshant Parade, he emphasized the seamless operation of governance amidst these improvements.

Under Sarma's leadership, Assam has aimed for transformation into a state where minimal crime allows citizens to actively contribute to its progress. With police steadfast in combating all crime forms, recent statistics showcase a drastic drop in crime rates—from 349 per lakh in 2020 to 139 in 2024—and a leap in charge sheet and conviction rates.

Drug-related offenses have been a particular focus, with efforts leading to the seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 2,885 crore and the destruction of illegal cannabis and opium crops. The newly graduated Deputy Superintendents of Police are expected to uphold professional standards and further contribute to law enforcement success.

