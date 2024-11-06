Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Uttarakhand: Two Suspected Smugglers Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau and Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrested two men, Veer Pal and Sher Singh, suspected of smuggling drugs in Udham Singh Nagar. They seized smack valued at Rs 82 lakh. The arrest followed a joint operation involving the STF and local police near Pulbhatta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NTB) of the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has accomplished a significant breakthrough in their anti-drug operations by arresting two suspected smugglers in the Udham Singh Nagar district. Seized from their possession was smack worth approximately Rs 82 lakh.

Addressing the media, Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhullar stated that the arrests resulted from a collaborative effort between the Kumaon unit of the STF and the local police. The operation was successfully executed late Tuesday evening near the sales tax office in Pulbhatta.

The accused, Veer Pal (34) and Sher Singh (21) from Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, were caught with 112 grams and 163 grams of smack, respectively. Investigations have revealed their intent to distribute the drug at high prices in areas such as Pulbhatta, Kichha, and Rudrapur. This year, the STF has confiscated a substantial amount of narcotics, including 6.71 kg of smack, along with other drugs, and arrested 43 suspected smugglers in total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

