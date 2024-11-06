Left Menu

Porsche Tragedy: Father Surrenders in Court

Arunkumar Devnath Singh, the father of a teenage driver involved in a fatal Porsche accident in Pune, has surrendered to the court. Accused of swapping his son's blood samples to cover up intoxication, Singh was denied anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court and now faces police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Arunkumar Devnath Singh, linked to the high-profile Porsche accident case in Pune, has surrendered to the court. The incident, which occurred in May and resulted in two fatalities, has captured public attention.

The Supreme Court had earlier denied Singh's plea for anticipatory bail. He is accused of tampering with his son's blood samples to mask drunk driving allegations, playing a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that Singh's fugitive status hindered investigative efforts. Consequently, both High Court and Supreme Court rulings opposed bail, leading to his eventual court surrender and remand in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

