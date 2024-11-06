Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stance: Battlefield Over Politics

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem emphasized that battlefield dynamics, not political negotiations, will resolve ongoing hostilities with Israel. While outlining potential indirect talks through Lebanon, he stressed they must ensure full sovereignty. Israel seeks to counter Hezbollah's threat, complicating diplomatic efforts, with proposed ceasefires being debated under U.S. mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Naim Qassem, the chief of Hezbollah, asserted on Wednesday that only battlefield developments, not political actions, will end the hostilities between the Lebanese armed group and the Israeli military.

Qassem, elected as Hezbollah's secretary-general after Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Israeli strikes, stated that the ongoing conflict, mirroring the war in Gaza, would not cease through political means. Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon remain a sticking point.

In a televised address, Qassem mentioned the possibility of indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state, conditional on Israel halting its aggression. Israeli goals include securing its northern region and mitigating threats from Hezbollah, further complicating potential peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

