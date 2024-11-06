Hezbollah's Stance: Battlefield Over Politics

Naim Qassem, the chief of Hezbollah, asserted on Wednesday that only battlefield developments, not political actions, will end the hostilities between the Lebanese armed group and the Israeli military.

Qassem, elected as Hezbollah's secretary-general after Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Israeli strikes, stated that the ongoing conflict, mirroring the war in Gaza, would not cease through political means. Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon remain a sticking point.

In a televised address, Qassem mentioned the possibility of indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state, conditional on Israel halting its aggression. Israeli goals include securing its northern region and mitigating threats from Hezbollah, further complicating potential peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)