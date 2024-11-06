Empowering Farmers and Students: Your Path to a Prosperous Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Union Cabinet for significant decisions impacting agriculture and education, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted on social media platform 'X' the Cabinet's approval of Rs 10,700 crore in equity for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), aimed at bolstering food security.

Additionally, the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme's support for over 22 lakh students through collateral-free loans was commended, marking a step forward in accessible higher education.

